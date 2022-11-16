New city council officially sworn in

Members of the new City Council for the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands took their oath of office Tuesday.

The event marks the commencement of the new four-year term of the Council.

Returning to Council are Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke, who was acclaimed, as well as Councillors Terry Fodey, Brock Gorrell, Mark Jamison, Jeff Lackie, Brian Mabee and Gord Ohlke who all won re-election.

The new Council appointed Councillor Gord Ohlke to serve as Deputy Mayor for a period of two years.

Mayor Smith-Gatcke stated, "Congratulations to Gord Ohlke on being appointed Deputy Mayor." Mayor Smith-Gatcke continued "The start of a new term is an exciting time. With no change in personnel at the Council table, we can continue to advance important initiatives commenced during the previous term. I am looking forward to working with my Council colleagues and serving our community for the next four years."

The next regular meeting of the Council will be held on December 12, 2022, and there will be a Committee of the Whole meeting on December 5, 2022

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink