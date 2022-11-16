New city council officially sworn in
Members of the new City Council for the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands took their oath of office Tuesday.
The event marks the commencement of the new four-year term of the Council.
Returning to Council are Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke, who was acclaimed, as well as Councillors Terry Fodey, Brock Gorrell, Mark Jamison, Jeff Lackie, Brian Mabee and Gord Ohlke who all won re-election.
The new Council appointed Councillor Gord Ohlke to serve as Deputy Mayor for a period of two years.
Mayor Smith-Gatcke stated, "Congratulations to Gord Ohlke on being appointed Deputy Mayor." Mayor Smith-Gatcke continued "The start of a new term is an exciting time. With no change in personnel at the Council table, we can continue to advance important initiatives commenced during the previous term. I am looking forward to working with my Council colleagues and serving our community for the next four years."
The next regular meeting of the Council will be held on December 12, 2022, and there will be a Committee of the Whole meeting on December 5, 2022
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Kiwanis Toy and Food Drive officially kicks offThe annual Kiwanis Toy and Food Drive officially kick off at the Pembroke Mall today.
-
-
Kingston's Partners in Mission food bank among top 10 charities in CanadaKingston's "Partners in Mission food bank" has been named a 2022 top 10 impact charity.
-
Man arrested in Quinte West, facing drug and driving charges.Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West have charged a man for drug possession and illegal driving, after a routine traffic stop.
-
Single vehicle crash under investigation in Lanark.Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lanark County.
-
Sudden death now homicide investigation in KingstonKingston Police are presently conducting a homicide investigation in relation to the sudden death of an 88-year-old male in the 2100 block of McKendry Road, in Kingston.
-
Three building fire under under investigation in BrockvilleBrockville police service (BPS) is aiding Brockville fire service (BFS) after a three-building structure fire near Church St.
-
Man arrested for drug possession in BrockvilleBrockville Police Service (BPS) arrested a man for drug possession after he was found with Crystal Meth.
-
Living wage threshold jumps drastically amid inflation.A new report shows the average hourly wage needed to live in the Leeds Grenville region is well above the provincial minimum wage.