New COVID-19 cases in KFL&A hits triple-digits; 101 new cases reported

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the KFL&A region hit the triple-digits on Wednesday.

101 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area, including two new deaths.

There have now been 14 deaths from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.

Two new hospitalizations are also being reported, there are now 30 people in the hospital with the virus, 12 of them are in the intensive care unit, nine are on ventilators.

Three new outbreaks also have been identified.

When it comes to vaccinations, nearly 88 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19. Nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.