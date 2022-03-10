New COVID-19 death in KFL&A
A new death from COVID-19 is being reported in the area.
The KFL&A Public Health Unit says there are now 34 people that have died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, KFL&A Public health reported 131 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
Known active high-risk cases in the region are at 326.
Eight people are in the hospital with the virus, four of them are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators.
