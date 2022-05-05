New COVID-19 death in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

50 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, 252 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Known active cases in the region is at 637.

12 people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventitlator.