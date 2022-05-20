iHeartRadio
New COVID-19 death in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the area. 

58 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

On Thursday, the health unit reported 78 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

Known active cases is at 415. 

12 people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators. 

