New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.
91 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 74 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
17 people are in the hospital with the virus. Four people are in the intensive care unit. Two people are on a ventilator.
