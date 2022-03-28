New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.

91 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 74 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

17 people are in the hospital with the virus. Four people are in the intensive care unit. Two people are on a ventilator.