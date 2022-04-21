New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

98 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 31 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.

10 people are in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.