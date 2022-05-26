New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19

106 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

When it comes to COVID-19 cases, district health reported a total of 93 new COVID-19 cases last week.

Seven people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.