New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19
106 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
When it comes to COVID-19 cases, district health reported a total of 93 new COVID-19 cases last week.
Seven people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.
Five new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19.
Final fundraiser for new arena in Prescott set for June 4The final fundraiser for the new rink in Prescott is Saturday June, 4.
Janet Kenny presented with ALCDSB's 2022 Environment Stewardship of Creation AwardThe Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board presented its 2022 Environment Stewardship of Creation Award Tuesday night to educational assistant Janet Kenny.
Planned power outages in CFB Kingston and Barriefield Village on SundayPlanned power outages for CFB Kingston and Barriefield Village are set to take effect on Sunday.
Kingston Police looking to identify two people in attempted truck theftKingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people involved in an attempted theft of a Ford F-150.
Brockville Police news releaseBrockville Police news release for May 24, 2022 includes 5 investigations the police force encountered this week.
EOSSAA Track and Field ChampionshipsUpper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) athletes took home dozens of gold, silver, and bronze medals t this years track and field championships.
Grenville OPP enforcement during Canada Road Safety WeekBetween May 17 and May 23, 2022 members from the Grenville County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 219 traffic related charges during enforcement for Canada Road Safety Week.
St Lawrence College to drop mask mandatesSt. Lawrence College will be lifting remaining masking requirements for all students and staff as of June 1st, 2022.