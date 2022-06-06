New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.
108 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
On Friday, the health unit reported a total of 73 new cases of COVID-19 last week.
Four people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator.
-
Sue Kennedy named new Executive Director of Phoenix Centre for Children and FamiliesThe Phoenix Centre for Children and Families has announced Sue Kennedy as its new Executive Director.
-
Applications for housing affordability grants open todayApplications open today for housing affordability grants.
-
Drug trafficking charges laid on Princess St.Charges of drug trafficking and failing to comply with court orders were laid in Kingston.
-
Reports of vandalism in Brockville downtown coreBrockville Police say they are investigating a number of reports of vandalism in the downtown core.
-
40 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 40 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Tuesday.
-
One person charged with drug trafficking in BrockvilleThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been charged with drug trafficking after executing a search warrant.
-
10 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases.
-
Two more people charged in suspicious death in PembrokeTwo more people have been charged in relation to a suspicious death in Pembroke.
-
$11,400 donation to Ride the River/Ride for the MRIThe 100 Women Who Care, 1000 Islands group donated a total of $11,400 to the Ride the River.