New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19. 

108 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

On Friday, the health unit reported a total of 73 new cases of COVID-19 last week. 

Four people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator. 

