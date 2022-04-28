New COVID-19 death in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

41 people have now died from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.

The number of known active cases is at 208.

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.