New COVID-19 death in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
41 people have now died from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the health unit reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.
The number of known active cases is at 208.
A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
-
Police looking to identify suspect in package theft on William St.Kingston Police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in a package theft.
-
'Find Your Fit' event hopes to connect grads with a free dress or suitGraduation Rotation is holding a free clothing event for grad students who need a dress or suit.
-
202 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 202 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
-
Student trustees appointed for 2022/2023 school year for ALCDSBMary Mekhaeil of Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School and Marlow Slatter of Nicolson Catholic College were elected by the student senate.
-
CT site designation given to Kemptville District HospitalThe Kemptville District Hospital has announced it has received official designation as a CT site.
-
Brockville Braves take Game 3 over Hawkesbury HawksThe Brockville Braves only needed one goal to secure the Game 3 victory over the Hawkesbury Hawks last night.
-
92 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 92 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
-
16 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Vehicle and trailer stolen in South AlgonquinThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a theft of a vehicle and trailer in the Township of South Algonquin,