iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

New COVID-19 death in Renfrew County

covid 19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region. 

41 people have now died from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic. 

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 14 new cases of COVID-19. 

The number of known active cases is at 208. 

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today. 

12

Check out the latest Songs