New COVID-19 death in Renfrew County

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.

On Friday, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported a new death from COVID-19 in the area.

42 people have now died from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.

17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 214.

In the latest case summary update, 14 people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.

There are six active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

Three are at long-term care homes, two are at retirement homes, and one is at a congregate living facility.