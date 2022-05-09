New COVID-19 death in Renfrew County

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.

On Friday, the health unit reported another new COVID-19 death in the area.

46 people have now died from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.

25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active cases is at 171.

In the latest case summary update, 13 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are five active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

Three are at long-term care homes and two are at retirement homes.