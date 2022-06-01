New COVID-19 death in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
49 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the health unit reported one new case of COVID-19.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 49.
A new case summary update is expected to be released tomorrow.
