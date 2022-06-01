iHeartRadio
New COVID-19 death in Renfrew County

COVID-19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region. 

49 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic. 

On Tuesday, the health unit reported one new case of COVID-19. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 49. 

A new case summary update is expected to be released tomorrow. 

