New COVID-19 death reported in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region .

26 people have now died from COVID-19 in KFL&A since the start of the pandemic.

Since the last report on Monday, KFL&A Public Health is reporting 110 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.

Known active high-risk cases of COVID-19 are at 645.

14 people are in the hospital with the virus, six of them are in the intensive care unit, all six of them are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.