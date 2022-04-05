New COVID-19 death reported in KFL&A
The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.
38 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
315 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region on Monday.
The number of known active high-risk cases are at 522.
12 people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators.
116 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe new numbers come as the Brockville General Hospital deals with a COVID-19 outbreak within the building.
53 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County on MondayThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19.
Suspended driving charge in two-vehicle collision in Killaloe, Hagarty and RichardsThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision between a passenger car and a pick-up truck in the township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.
Aggravated assault charge laid after altercation in downtown KingstonA Kingston man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after an altercation in downtown Kingston.
Three youths and adult charged after incident in Madawaska ValleyThree youths and an adult have been charged after an incident in Madawaska Valley.
Two people charged with drug trafficking in Picton, Ont.Two people have been charged with drug offences in Picton, Ont.
EarlyON centres resuming in-person programmingEarlyON programs in the County of Renfrew have finally resumed in-person operations after being shut down due to the COVID-19 for two years. They are now offering a hybrid of both in-person and online programs.
Possible millions in lost revenue from payments in lieu of taxesPetawawa is potentially looking at millions of dollars in lost revenue from payments in lieu of taxes for 2021 and 2022.
RCDSB reminding students some situations still require masksThe Renfrew County District School Board is reminding students that some school-based situations still require the use of masks, such as after travelling outside of Canada.