iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

New COVID-19 death reported in KFL&A

Covid19

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19. 

38 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

315 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region on Monday. 

The number of known active high-risk cases are at 522. 

12 people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators. 

12

Check out the latest Songs