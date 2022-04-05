New COVID-19 death reported in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.

38 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

315 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region on Monday.

The number of known active high-risk cases are at 522.

12 people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators.