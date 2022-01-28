New COVID-19 death reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit are reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
74 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the pandemic began.
A total of 105 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the region since Wednesday.
Five new lab-confirmed high-risk cases were added in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 100 high-risk cases were added from the previous days.
20 people are in the hospital with the virus. Five people are in the intensive care unit. One person is on a ventilator.