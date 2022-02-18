New COVID-19 death reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

81 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.

73 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported since the last report.

Five people are currently in the hospital with the virus, two of them are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.