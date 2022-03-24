New COVID-19 death reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health reported a new death from COVID-19.

87 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

44 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are up in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

But Medical Officer of Health for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, Dr. Paula Stewart, says it is not because cases are going up.

"The numbers we have are people in hospital. Those aren't new people going into hospital," Dr. Stewart explained to The Bruce Wylie Show. "When you have chronic conditions like diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, if you have COVID-19 it affects your other chronic conditions that became destabilized. So what we're seeing is that people are staying in hospital longer.

15 people are in the hospital with the virus, eight people are in the intensive care unit, four people are on a ventilator.