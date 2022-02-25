iHeartRadio
New COVID-19 death reported in Renfrew County

Covid19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region. 

32 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area. 

RCDHU reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 113. 

In the latest case summary update, eight people are in the hospital with COVID-19, two people are in the intensive care unit. 

There are five total outbreaks of COVID-19. Three are at retirement homes, one is at a long-term care home, and one is at a congregate living facility. 

