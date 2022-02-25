New COVID-19 death reported in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

32 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area.

RCDHU reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 113.

In the latest case summary update, eight people are in the hospital with COVID-19, two people are in the intensive care unit.

There are five total outbreaks of COVID-19. Three are at retirement homes, one is at a long-term care home, and one is at a congregate living facility.