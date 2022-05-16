New COVID-19 numbers expected for Renfrew County today
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, 19 new cases were reported.
48 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
As of the latest case summary update, 15 people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.
The number of known active outbreaks in the region is at three.
Two are at retirement homes, and one is at a long-term care home.
