New COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected today

We are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A today.

On Friday, 134 new high-risk COVID-19 cases were added since the previous report.

The number of known active high-risk cases in the region is at 698.

18 people are in the hospital with the virus, seven are in the intensive care unit, all seven are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 85 per cent have two doses.

Over 63 per cent of those 18 and over have at least three doses.