New COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected today

We are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.

On Friday, KFL&A Public Health reported 149 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.

The number of known active high-risk cases is at 366.

Seven people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 89 per cent have two doses.

Of those eligible for a third dose, nearly 68 per cent have a booster shot.