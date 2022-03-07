New COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today
We are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, Renfrew County and District Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 87.
As of the latest case summary update, eight people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit.
There are four active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
Two are at long-term care homes, one is at a retirment home, and one is at a congregate living facility.
