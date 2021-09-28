New COVID-19 outbreak at Lougborough Public School

Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region since Friday.

Five new variants of concern have been identified and one new outbreak is being reported.

The outbreak has been identified at Lougborough Public School where there are two known active cases.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone down, it's now at 29.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 87 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 82 per cent have both doses.