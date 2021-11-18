New CT scanner unveiled at Brockville General Hospital

The Brockville General Hospital celebrated the official opening of its new CT scanner.

The equipment was made possible through a $1 million donation from the late Dr. Steve Zajacz and his wife, Dina, in December 2019.

Chief Radiologist at BGH, Dr. Kevin Tayler, says the new CT scanner is an incredible investment.

"This new, state-of-the-art CT scanner provides better imaging results for area physicians to diagnose and treat patients, right here in our community."

Members of the Zajacz family attended the event including Joe and Nancy Zajacz (brother and sister-in-law of the late Dr. Steve Zajacz); Dr. Jody Zajacz (daughter of the late Dr. Steve Zajacz) and Addison Karkic (granddaughter of the late Dr. Steve Zajacz).

"This is something my dad wanted to do for a long time," Dr. Jody Zajacz, daughter of Dr. Steve Zajacz said in a release. "I wish he could have had a chance to see it."

The new scanner was installed earlier this summer.