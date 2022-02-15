New death from COVID-19 in KFL&A
The KFL&A Public Health unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.
31 people have now died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
124 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area.
The number of known active high-risk cases are at 257.
Eight people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator.
Over 92 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 88 per cent have two doses.
Of those eligible for a booster, 67 per cent have their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.