iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

New death from COVID-19 in KFL&A

COVID

The KFL&A Public Health unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19. 

31 people have now died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 

124 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area. 

The number of known active high-risk cases are at 257. 

Eight people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit,  they are on a ventilator. 

Over 92 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 88 per cent have two doses. 

Of those eligible for a booster, 67 per cent have their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

12

Check out the latest Songs