New death from COVID-19 in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.

31 people have now died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

124 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area.

The number of known active high-risk cases are at 257.

Eight people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator.

Over 92 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 88 per cent have two doses.

Of those eligible for a booster, 67 per cent have their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.