New death from COVID-19 in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 211 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Friday.

Known active high-risk cases is at 375.

35 people have died from COVID-19 in the KFL&A region since the start of the pandemic.

Six people are currently in hospital with the virus, five of them are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 89 per cent have at least two doses.

Of those eligible for a booster dose, over 68 per cent have their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.