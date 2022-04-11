New death from COVID-19 in KFL&A
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
On Friday, the health unit reported a new death from the virus.
There are now 39 people that have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
271 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.
The number of known active high-risk cases continues to go up, it's now at 720.
Nine people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on MondayThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19 in the region.
-
'Pixie Place Apartments' unveiled on FridayThe United Counties of Leeds and Grenville unveiled new supportive housing apartments on Friday.
-
31 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
No visitors allowed at 3rd Medical Unit after four patients test positive for COVID-19The Pembroke Regional Hospital is not allowing visitors or essential caregivers to its 3rd Medical Unit. This comes after four patients within the unit tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Brockville Clinical Assessment Centre relocating as of April 14The Brockville General Hospital has announced that the Brockville Clinical Assessment Centre will be relocating as of April 14. The centre will be moving to the Brockville Shopping Centre at 125 Stewart Blvd, Unit #6.
-
RCDHU reporting 35 new COVID-19 cases on ThursdayThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19.
-
113 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 113 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
-
Two people charged in relation to catalytic converter thefts in North GrenvilleThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to catalytic converter thefts.
-
Dangerous driving and failing to stop for police charge in Kingston's west endA Kingston man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.