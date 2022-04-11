New death from COVID-19 in KFL&A

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.

On Friday, the health unit reported a new death from the virus.

There are now 39 people that have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

271 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.

The number of known active high-risk cases continues to go up, it's now at 720.

Nine people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on ventilators.