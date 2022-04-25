New death from COVID-19 in KFL&A

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers in KFL&A today.

On Friday, the KFL&A Public health Unit reported a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

48 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.

KFL&A Public Health reported 272 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in the region since its last report.

The number of known active high-risk cases is at 637.

12 people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population, those aged five and older, have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 89 per cent have at least two doses.

Of those eligible for a third dose, those 12 and older, 66 per cent have a booster shot.