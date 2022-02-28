New death from COVID-19 in KFL&A reported on Friday
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
On Friday, the health unit reported a new death from COVID-19.
32 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.
180 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The number of known active high-risk cases are at 375.
Six people are in the hospital with the virus, three of them are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.
