New death from COVID-19 in KFL&A reported on Friday

COVID-19

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today. 

On Friday, the health unit reported a new death from COVID-19. 

32 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic. 

180 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

The number of known active high-risk cases are at 375. 

Six people are in the hospital with the virus, three of them are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

