New death from COVID-19 in KFL&A reported on Friday

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.

On Friday, the health unit reported a new death from COVID-19.

32 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.

180 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active high-risk cases are at 375.

Six people are in the hospital with the virus, three of them are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.