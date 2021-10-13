New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.

It is the 62nd death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark since the pandemic began.

Zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the region.

The number of known active cases is now in the single-digits. It's now at nine.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville with six in the region.

Three are in Lanark.

One person is in the hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 96.9 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 92.5 per cent have both two doses.