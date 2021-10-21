iHeartRadio
New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region. 

It is the 63rd death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark since the pandemic began. 

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark. 

The new case added 24 hours before the report was released. 

Known active cases in the region is now in the single-digits, it's now at nine. 

All of the active cases are in Lanark. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

