New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

It is the 63rd death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark since the pandemic began.

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

The new case added 24 hours before the report was released.

Known active cases in the region is now in the single-digits, it's now at nine.

All of the active cases are in Lanark.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.