New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.

80 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.

LGL District Health is reporting 140 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the area.

14 people are in the hospital with the virus, seven people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator.