New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the area.
107 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Over the last week, LGL District Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19.
Seven people are in the hosptial with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.
