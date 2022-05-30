iHeartRadio
New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the area. 

107 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

Over the last week, LGL District Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19. 

Seven people are in the hosptial with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator. 

