New death from COVID-19 in Renfrew County

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.

On Friday, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported a new death from COVID-19.

It is the 22nd COVID-19 death since the start of the pandemic.

32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 273.

As of the latest case summary update, RCDHU says 26 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in the region.

Four people are in the intensive care unit.

There are 10 active outbreaks of covid-19 in the region, two of them are at hospitals, eight are at long-term care/retirement homes.