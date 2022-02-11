New death from COVID-19 in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

25 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.

The number of known active cases is at 249.

In the latest case summary update, 36 people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit.

There are 10 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. Nine are at long-term care/ retirement homes. One outbreak is at a hospital.