New death from COVID-19 in Renfrew County

COVID-19

For the third straight report, a new COVID-19 death is being reported in Renfrew County. 

44 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

On Tuesday, nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

The number of known active cases is at 196. 

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released tomorrow. 

