New death from COVID-19 in Renfrew County; 13 people in hospital with the virus

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.

45 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, RCDHU reported 27 new cases of COVID-19.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 180.

In the latest case summary update, 13 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are five active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

Three are at long-term care homes and two are at retirement homes.