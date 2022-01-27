New death from COVID-19 reported in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

29 people have now died from COVID-19 in KFL&A since the start of the pandemic.

Public health reporting 129 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday.

Known active high-risk cases is at 680 in the region.

18 people are in the hospital with the virus, six people are in the intensive care unit, three people are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 85 per cent have two doses.