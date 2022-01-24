New death from COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.

74 people have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

LGL District Health is reporting 146 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Friday.

Five new lab-confirmed cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 141 high-risk cases were added from the previous days.

21 people are in the hospital with the virus. Seven are in the intensive care unit. Two people are on a ventilator.

