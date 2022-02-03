iHeartRadio
New death from COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region. 

There are now 76 people that have died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic. Nine of those deaths coming in the last two weeks. 

LGL District Health is reporting 70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. 

18 people are in the hospital with the virus, seven are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

