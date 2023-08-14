New documentary and film screening in Rideau Lakes Twp.

The Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee of the Township of Rideau Lakes (MHAC) say they have continued to foster a successful partnership with local historian and filmmaker Allison Margot Smith in the creation of yet another new documentary, this time sharing works by the late Clifford Pennock, a photographer and visual storyteller of the early 1900s in Rideau Lakes.

Organizers say a free public film screening will take place on Friday, August 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Old Town Hall in Delta. Two short historical documentary films will be presented by the filmmaker, Allison Margot Smith with a question-and-answer period to follow each film.

The first documentary to be shown is entitled, "Taverns and Their Keepers" released earlier this year. "This film looks at the taverns of Lombardy and Rideau Ferry which were important stopping points for the travelling public in the early- and mid-1800s. These were also places where travellers and area residents conducted business and gathered socially. And like elsewhere in Upper Canada, taverns were places where there could sometimes be trouble," says filmmaker Allison Margot Smith.

The second film to be shown entitled, "Yours Truly, Clifford Pennock" tells the story of a talented and prolific photographer, born in Elgin, that documented the life and times of the early 1900s in Rideau Lakes.

"Yours Truly, Clifford Pennock" is the newest documentary and fifth in a series of historical films. Other documentaries include "The Beverley Riots and a Death in Philipsville" (2022), "Fettercairn: WWI on Indian Lake" (2021) and "Rideau Canal: The Big Breakthrough" (2021) featuring Newboro, Narrows Locks, and Upper Rideau Lake. All films can be seen on the Township’s YouTube Channel, or on the website at rideaulakes.ca/documentaries.

Mayor Arie Hoogenboom remarked, "The Township is filled with compelling stories and this film illustrates the rich cultural history of Rideau Lakes. Congratulations and thank you to all the volunteers on the MHAC Committee for producing these documentaries."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray