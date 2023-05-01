New drama credit program takes to the stage with Gananoque Secondary

The students of Gananoque Secondary will get their chance in the spotlight with the opening of Miss Electricity, a children’s show on stage at the Firehall Theatre from May 6th to 18th.

This production has been built as part of their high school credit. This course is a collaboration between the Playhouse, the Upper Canada District School Board, and Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School, began in early February with learning opportunities in every area of theatre production (carpentry, scenic painting, wardrobe, lighting, props, and performance).

Twenty-two Gananoque Secondary School students were enlisted to spend the semester at the Playhouse in skill-based workshops, culminating in the fully-staged production that will be performed for elementary schools from the region. "An important part of the Playhouse’s mandate is to offer educational opportunities for youth in the community and to help build a space for young people to feel a sense of belonging and purpose," says Allison Hess, TIP Education and Engagement Manager. "It’s been wonderful to see the students develop their interests in areas that they might not have thought of before, and to see them diving in head first."

Organizers say the partnership with TIP and GISS offers students an immersive, real-world learning opportunity connected to the arts curriculum. In this Arts credit course students, ‘will critically analyze art-works and determine how interpreting these works affects their own development.’ Offers the students hands-on experience in art creation. "At GISS, our regular drama course cannot provide students with the chance to fully experience the hands-on experiences like carpentry, props, and costumes," says GISS drama teacher, Robyn Ableson, "The Young Company course offers an excellent platform for students to engage and explore these areas in depth."

The theatre company explains that prior to the pandemic, the Thousand Islands Playhouse Young Company program had been a professional touring show but, during the two-year hiatus, the opportunity presented itself to reconsider its impact and to transform it into a real-world learning experience for high school students in all areas of theatre production.

"This is a big step in the development of arts education in this region," says Managing Artistic Director, Brett Christopher, who has been directly involved, teaching acting workshops to the students and directing the production. "Considering the successful involvement of local young people in recent TIP productions of Anne of Green Gables (2019) and The Music Man (2022), as well as the rousing success of the Playhouse’s first March Break Camp, we are fully committed to opening our doors to creative kids in our region."

Performances of Miss Electricity will start May 6th at the Playhouse’s Firehall Theatre. While a number of performances have been booked out by surrounding-area schools, there will be two public performances on May 6th at 1:00 p.m. and May 13th at 1:00 p.m. Tickets for these public offerings are $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children and can be purchased through the Thousand Islands Playhouse website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray