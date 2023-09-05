New dump trailer stolen from business in Laurentian Valley Twp.
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are currently investigating the theft of a new 2023 Advantage brand 11ft tandem axle dump trailer from a business on Pembroke Street West in Laurentian Valley Township.
Police explain that the trailer was stolen from the business in the early morning hours of August 30th, 2023, and a white Ram pickup truck is believed to be involved. The trailer is black in colour and features ramps and rear barn-style doors.
Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
One person taken to hospital after early morning house fire in Pembroke, Ont.A bathroom fire on Dickson Street in the City of Pembroke has displaced two local residents. 17 full time and volunteer firefighters worked to bring this fire under control and one person was taken to the hospital.
-
Two people charged following domestic dispute in Madawaska Valley Twp.A 32-year-old from Ottawa and a 26-year-old are facing numerous charges after OPP responded to a domestic dispute call in the Township of Madawaska Valley.
-
Health Unit gives tips to deal with returning hot weatherThe hot weather has returned for the start of September and the local Health Unit for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark has given tips to remain cool while the heat remains.
-
17-year-old charged driving impaired with G2 licenceA local 17-year-old with a G2 licence has been charged for driving impaired after Brockville Police pulled over a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the area of George Street.
-
Ontario SPCA calls for volunteers for AnimalSmart programVolunteers wanted by Ontario SPCA and Humane Society to help with its AnimalSmart program, visiting classrooms across the province to teach themes like animal well-being and animal emotions.
-
Fall water level adjustments by Cataraqui ConservationInto the fall months water levels on managed lakes by Cataraqui Conservation and other regional Water Managers are controlled to create more capacity for fall rains, runoff from spring snow melt and rainfall.
-
OPP investigate multiple impaired drivers over long weekendOntario Provincial Police in Picton have released information on several impaired driving incidents they responded to over the Labour Day long weekend, two drivers were arrested and charged.
-
RBC donates $10K to PRH Cancer Care CampaignSupporting the expansion and upgrade of the hospital's Chemotherapy and Medical Daycare units, RBC has announced they are donating $10,000 to the Pembroke Regional Hospital and the Cancer Care Campaign.
-
OPP recovered stolen ATV from wooded area in Petawawa, Ont.Officers from Upper Ottawa Valley OPP have recorded an ATV that was recently reported to be stolen from a residence in Petawawa. A local resident saw the ATV in a wooded area near Wolfe Ave and contacted police.