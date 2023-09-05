iHeartRadio
New dump trailer stolen from business in Laurentian Valley Twp.


OPP

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are currently investigating the theft of a new 2023 Advantage brand 11ft tandem axle dump trailer from a business on Pembroke Street West in Laurentian Valley Township. 

Police explain that the trailer was stolen from the business in the early morning hours of August 30th, 2023, and a white Ram pickup truck is believed to be involved. The trailer is black in colour and features ramps and rear barn-style doors. 

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

