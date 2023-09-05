New dump trailer stolen from business in Laurentian Valley Twp.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are currently investigating the theft of a new 2023 Advantage brand 11ft tandem axle dump trailer from a business on Pembroke Street West in Laurentian Valley Township.

Police explain that the trailer was stolen from the business in the early morning hours of August 30th, 2023, and a white Ram pickup truck is believed to be involved. The trailer is black in colour and features ramps and rear barn-style doors.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray