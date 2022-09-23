New elementary school coming to south Brockville, Ont.

The province of Ontario has approved funding for the Upper Canada District School board, bringing a new JK-6 elementary school to the area.

Brockville South Elementary School's construction will ring in at $28 million, which also includes additional funding of $4.3 million.

Investing in the province's schools is an integral part of Ontario's Plan to Catch Up, which is squarely focused on the priorities of parents and includes five key components:

Kids being back in the classroom, on time with a full school experience that includes extracurriculars like sports, band, and field trips;

Investing more than $175 million for enhanced tutoring support programs delivered by school boards and community partners, with a focus on reading, writing, and math;

Updating the curriculum to prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow, including opportunities in the skilled trades;

Providing more money to build schools and improve education; and

Allocating $90 million - the highest amount in Ontario history, and a 420 percent increase from 2017-18 - to support student mental health.

Once completed, the new school will provide nearly 500 student spaces for local parents.

"I am pleased to see our government's continued support for local students and families in the form of the new Brockville South Elementary School," said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "I will continue advocating on behalf of our community to ensure students have the resources and backing they need to learn, thrive and remain in the classroom."

"Our government is investing $14 billion over ten years to build new schools, improve existing facilities and create child care spaces to ensure young people can reach their full potential," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. "By building the new state-of-the-art JK-6 Brockville South Elementary School as well as investing in tutoring and mental health supports for the year ahead, we are getting students in Brockville back on track now and well into the future. While we make progress building this JK-6 Brockville South Elementary School to support hard-working parents, we remain committed to keeping students in class this September in more normal classrooms with extracurriculars, sports, and clubs."

"Under Premier Ford's leadership, we're building more state-of-the-art schools to support the needs of Ontario's students, families, and growing communities. By investing in innovative and modern learning spaces, we're ensuring students have access to the quality education that will provide them with lifelong skills and education in a safe and healthy environment," said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. "These investments are one of the ways we're delivering on our promise to build Ontario, with an infrastructure budget of more than $148 billion over the next decade."

The new school will bring the following to Brockville:

500 new student spaces

64 new childcare spaces

4 new childcare rooms

3 new EarlyON rooms

"This new Brockville Elementary School has been on the UCDSB horizon for some time. We are excited that we are now able to move full steam ahead. A new school in the south-west end of Brockville will provide our students with increased learning opportunities and enhance the community around it," says UCDSB Chair of the Board John McAllister. "We are grateful that the Ministry of Education and our local MPP Steve Clark have put so much support behind this project."

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

