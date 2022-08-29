New facility with Kingston Youth Shelter better equip to deal with the increasing needs

Construction is on the way for a new facility as a part of the Kingston Youth Shelter. The current Shelter location is on 234 Brock Street and is operated out of MacGillivray-Brown Hall at the Queen's University campus. However, there are six permanent beds and sixteen temporary beds available at MacGillivray Hall which is not enough accessible space to take on the growing need for a youth shelter in the community. The new facility location, on 365 Nelson Street would come with far more accessible space, 18 new beds, significant and multip-purpose administrative space, and room for emergency shelter beds.

The organization had the goal of raising $1.5 million for the purchase and renovation of the building. Of that number $1,150,000 of funding has been secured. Agencies partnered through the city were essential in raising the necessary funds to purchase the building. While those at the shelter are excited to begin helping the community from a location better suited for the job, there is still a lot to be done. Including securing the final $350,000 in funding. Along with the monetary restraints, the shelter must also work with the City of Kingston to approve zoning and construction for the project.

Organizers believe that renovations should take less than two months after permits are approved. Not only will the addition of space allow for more youth in the community to be helped, but the with the new facility, staff will now be able to better meet the needs of the youth they serve.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray