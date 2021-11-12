New funding will expand global learning opportunities for St. Lawrence College students

There will be more opportunities and assistance for St. Lawrence College students to study abroad next year thanks to funding from the Global Skills Opportunity (GSO), the Government of Canada’s outbound student mobility pilot program.

The program will allow for more than 16,000 Canadian college and undergraduate-level university students from across the country to acquire the global skills employees want and the Canadian economy needs.

SLC will receive $500,000 in funding which will allow for up to 72 more SLC students to participate in the GSO program that will run from 2021 – 2025. The college is in the works on three faculty-led programs to deliver in partnership with global institutions.

"This is a wonderful announcement for our students. We are grateful to the Government of Canada and CICan for this funding as it will allow our students the opportunity to gain global knowledge and intercultural skills," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "As a college, we will be able to deepen our relationships with international partners and further our vision of being a globally recognized college."

Each year, roughly 35 students have previously participated in two faculty-led programs, a Nursing elective course in Tanzania and a Tourism course in Costa Rica. These two courses are being redeveloped to be part of the GSO program.

"Study and work abroad programs are invaluable learning experiences that ensure students are culturally literate, resilient, adaptable and ready to succeed in an increasingly globalized world. This is perhaps more important than ever, which is why we are so proud to work with our partners to deliver Global Skills Opportunity. This ground-breaking program will allow more Canadian students to access these opportunities to develop the skills they need to gain a foothold in today’s global marketplace," said Denise Amyot, President, Colleges and Institutes Canada.