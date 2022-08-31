New Helmets for South Frontenac Fire and Rescue team
South Frontenac Fire and Rescue team were on hand at Firehouse Subs Kingston location Tuesday modeling new helmets, made possible from a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada.
Firehouse Subs raised $51,799, which bought 109 new helmets for the division. The Fire team says the helmets will allow crews to respond to many different emergencies.
"We are thankful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada and our local Firehouse Subs in Kingston for providing us with this invaluable funding, Having the very best equipment means everything because in an emergency, every second counts. An added benefit is the potential for long-term cost savings, since their exceptional durability and performance means they don't need to be replaced as often." said Deputy Fire Chief Alex Bennett
South Frontenac has 110 volunteer firefighters for the 20,000 residents in the township.
-With Files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
