New leadership for board of directors, new top doctor, and surplus operating budget at BGH

It was a busy night for the Brockville General Hospital at their annual general meeting.

The hospital announced new leadership for it's board of directors, a new top doctor, and a surplus operating budget.

Jim Cooper's time as board chair has come to an end.

Cooper had been in the role since august 2017.

Michael Adamcryck, the past vice chair, steps into the role of chair. Sara Piracha assumes the role of vice chair.

Dr. Andrew Hamilton steps in as the Chief of Staff for the Brockville General Hospital on July 5th.