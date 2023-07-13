New long term care facility named in Athens

The Tackaberry Summersgiving Tour and Fundraising Event held on June 24 proved to be very successful. The 192-bed home was named "G. Tackaberry and Family Home."

The highlight of the day was a generous donation of $400,000 donation by the Tackaberry Family, which led to the naming. This contribution was in addition to a previous donation of $10,000 by George Tackaberry in memory of his mother Phyllis, for naming rights to a wing in the new long-term care home.

This successful event hosted by the Tackaberry family also raised over $30,000 from ticket sales.

Speaking on behalf of the Tackaberry Family, Kevin Tackaberry said "Our family is pleased to contribute to what will be one of the best, if not the best, facility of its kind in Ontario." The G. Tackaberry and Family Home, as the full name suggests, will provide Excellence in Long-Term Care and that excellence will be demonstrated through staff care, resident comfort and the very best in technology and materials.

"What an exciting time for this project. We are so very grateful to everyone who contributes so generously to a much-needed facility for the region," said Fundraising Committee Chairman, Doug Struthers. "These contributions will go toward the purchase of all of the extra amenities that will enhance the lives of the residents and make the G. Tackaberry and Family Home truly a home."

The redevelopment project is the largest capital construction project in the history of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville and cost over $80 million. Construction of the new three-story, six-wing building is now underway on the Maple View Landings property in Athens and will replace the existing 60-bed Maple View Lodge facility upon it's opening in the summer of 2025.

United Counties of Leeds and Grenville Warden Nancy Peckford said "This significant fundraising event and contribution marks not only the establishment of a modern facility for our community, but also the recognition of the extraordinary generosity of the Tackaberry family."

The contributions made thus far brings the campaign close to the halfway mark of its goal of $3,000,000 thanks to additional donations from various contributors who were acknowledged at

the event.

David and Ann Beatty graciously contributed $300,000 to the fundraising effort, the Burnbrae- Hudson Foundation donated $10,000, and Mr. Peter Vanderlinden, who fondly remembers the care his mother received at Maple View Lodge, contributed $500. Many others have stepped forward to support the campaign and we look forward to making more announcements in the coming weeks.